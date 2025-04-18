No one will be allowed to stay in Pakistan without visa after April 30: Talal Chaudhry

He was addressing a press conference in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that the deadline for the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals would not be extended.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, he categorically said that no one would be allowed to stay in Pakistan without a valid visa after April 30.

“We have hosted our Afghan brothers with open hearts for 40 years. There is no country in the world where people can reside without a visa,” he added.

He warned that legal action would be taken against those renting out property to undocumented residents.

“We have communicated clear instructions to all provinces, if anyone gives a shop, house, or any kind of space to an illegal foreigner, they will be held accountable under the law,” he said.

According to Talal Chaudhry, as many as 84,869 Afghan nationals have returned to their country since April 1.

He clarified that the repatriation process is being carried out in a lawful and well-organized manner.

He added that the foreign ministry is in continuous contact with the Afghan government in this regard.

A Pakistani delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, is also set to visit Afghanistan.