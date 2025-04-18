Unofficial result: PPP wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election

Saba Talpur secured 148,965 votes to win the NA-213 Umerkot by-election.

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won the by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to unofficial results, PPP’s candidate Saba Talpur secured 148,965 votes to win the NA-213 Umerkot by-election. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Lal Chand Malhi remained second by getting 74,515 votes.

Polling started at 8:00am and concluded at 5:00pm without any break. Low turnout was witnessed during the polling. The seat fell vacant due to the death of PPP leader Nawab Yousuf Talpur.

There were 608,997 registered voters in the constituency. A total of 498 polling stations were set up for voting while a large number of police personnel were deployed for the security purpose.

