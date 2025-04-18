Eight bogies detach from moving goods train near Khanpur

According to Pakistan Railways officials, traffic on down track was suspended after the incident.

KHANPUR (Dunya News) - Eight bogies got detached from a moving goods train in City Park area near Khanpur, a city in Rahim Yar Khan district of the Punjab province, on Thursday.

The goods train was on its way to Karachi from Lahore. The separated bogies travelled a small distance before coming to a halt while the driver kept the train moving to its destination. No one was reported injured in the incident.

According to Pakistan Railways officials, traffic on the down track was suspended after the incident. They informed that rescue operation has been started and the track will be cleared soon for rail traffic.

