Gandapur grants Rs50bn to LHCBA, urges lawyers to unite for PTI founder's release

Gandapur addressed lawyers during a visit to Lahore High Court on Thursday

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday asked the lawyers to unite in support of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, warning that Pakistan was being reduced to a state of political captivity where decision-makers preferred “slaves over leaders.”

Addressing the Lahore High Court Bar Association, he said: “Pakistan’s sovereignty is at stake and democracy is being hollowed out by systemic manipulation and enforced obedience."

Referring to Khan’s continued detention, the KP chief minister maintained that the former prime minister's imprisonment was not due to any quest for power, but because “he speaks of the rule of law and the honour of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).” He said, “They fear him because he talks about Pakistan’s autonomy and dignity.”

Drawing parallels with Pakistan’s bleeding political history, Gandapur alleged that successive regimes were installed through coercive means. “Governments were formed by abducting people, martial laws were imposed, Bhutto was sent to the gallows and later given an award". He said all this was done to serve a narrative of convenience.

“We are no longer sovereign as we are drowning in debt. Even our cabinet and leadership are bound in chains,” he said. He said democracy existed in name only while elections are manipulated to favour hand-picked candidates.

Addressing the legal fraternity, he remarked: “You are lawyers, but today, you must also become the plaintiffs. The Establishment doesn't want independent voices.”

He urged the audience to commit themselves to Khan’s cause: “Unite, move forward, stand with Khan. Very soon, he will be among us again,” he said to a loud applause.

In a political overture to the legal community, the KP chief minister announced a Rs50 million grant for the Lahore High Court Bar Association, asserting that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was among the country’s wealthiest provinces.

“If things continue like this, people will leave this country. Is that the war you want — a war against your people? he questioned.



