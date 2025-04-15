Imran Khan rules out any deal, says Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar has said that party founder Imran Khan has categorically rejected any kind of deal.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar said that even today, Imran Khan’s family was not allowed to meet him. He said that he, along with five lawyers, met the party founder.

He quoted Imran Khan as saying that he has not authorised anyone to hold talks on his behalf, nor has he allowed any negotiations.

“Denying Imran Khan’s sisters a meeting is contempt of court,” he maintained.

He further said that Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the recent acts of terrorism in the country and reiterated that the impression of ongoing negotiations was false, as no one had been authorised to initiate any dialogue.

