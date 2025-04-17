Govt committed to increase employment opportunities, says Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik said that the government is focusing on employment generation and bringing down the inflation.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he mentioned that the inflation has been decreased from 40pc to 1pc.

He said that the agriculture sector is witnessing growth of 6pc and the international agencies are also acknowledging the economic stability achieved by Pakistan.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to reduce inflation during difficult times to help ease the financial burden on citizens.

“The prime minister has stabilized the economy within just one year,” he added.

The minister said that the cushion provided by the decrease in international oil prices has been redirected towards development projects in Balochistan.

He added that the initiative is aimed at the welfare for the people of Balochistan.

Highlighting the dire infrastructure situation in Balochistan, Malik said that nearly 2,000 people lose their lives every year on dilapidated roads in the province.