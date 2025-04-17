Govt committed to ensure equal development of all federating units: PM Shehbaz

The prime minister said development of all provinces is the development of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the federal government is committed to ensure equal development of all federating units of the country.

He addressed a ceremony on Thursday to mark the groundbreaking of Jinnah Square Murree Road underpass in Islamabad.

The prime minister said development of all provinces is the development of Pakistan and it is the reason that a significant increase has been made in allocation of funds for Balochistan.

The prime minister, mentioning the project of dualization of N-25 Highway in Balochistan, said this project will be completed within two years. He said this project testifies to our resolve for development of Balochistan as funds from national exchequer have been channeled for this project.

He said during the last year, the government team has achieved significant milestones, including an improved rating for the country by the international agency Fitch.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated the steps taken for beautification of Islamabad and emphasized continuing the same.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi briefed the participants of ceremony that the underpass will be opened for traffic within 35 days. He said traffic choke points of Islamabad are being worked out as traffic jam is a major problem. He said these steps will help improve traffic flow.

The interior minister said the Capital Development Authority had devised a parking plan in view of the increasing traffic in commercial areas. He said work had been started on parking plaza in the blue area accordingly.