Pakistan Pakistan KP govt denies federal minister's allegations, warns of legal action

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 17 Apr 2025 12:23:47 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif has strongly rejected the allegations made by Federal Minister for Petroleum against the KP Chief Minister, hinting at possible legal action.

Responding to the federal minister's statement, Barrister Saif stated that Ali Parvez Malik made false and fabricated accusations against CM Ali Amin Gandapur.

He clarified that the Chief Minister did not sign any documents related to the Mines and Minerals Bill, nor has any agreement been made with the federal government on the matter.

He challenged the federal minister to present evidence to support his claims, otherwise, the KP government reserved the right to initiate legal proceedings for defamation.

Dr. Saif emphasised that the Mines and Minerals Bill was drafted solely with the province's interests in mind, ensuring the protection and development of KP’s mineral resources. He said the bill was created without any external influence.

He added that while other provinces may have legislated under federal directives, KP has crafted its laws based on the will and benefit of its people.