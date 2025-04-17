COAS Munir confers gallantry awards on army personnel

'Shuhada and Ghazis are our enduring pride'

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An investiture ceremony was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, where Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir conferred military honours on officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army in recognition of their exceptional valour in operations and distinguished service to the nation.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military officials and families of the award recipients.

Decorations conferred included the Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals awarded posthumously were received with honour by the families of the martyrs.

Paying homage to the martyrs and veterans, COAS stated: “Shuhada and Ghazis are our enduring pride. Their honour and reverence are a sacred trust upon every Pakistani. The peace and liberty we cherish today are the result of the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these valiant sons of the soil.”

He also expressed profound admiration for the resilience and fortitude of the families of the martyrs, acknowledging their unparalleled sacrifices for the homeland.

Commending the unyielding resolve of the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), COAS appreciated their relentless efforts in thwarting multiple terrorist threats and eliminating high-value terrorist operatives during ongoing counterterrorism operations.

