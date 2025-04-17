Abid Sher Ali slams Faisal Vawda over humiliating democratic people

He accused Vawda of being a tool of former generals like Bajwa and Faiz Hameed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Senior PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali strongly criticised Faisal Vawda for his recent statement, urging him not to insult democratic figures.

Reacting to Vawda’s comments, Abid Sher Ali said, “You call democratic people corpses. Did you include Quaid-e-Azam, Liaquat Ali Khan, and Fatima Jinnah in that too?” He further questioned why Vawda doesn’t dare speak against those who actually derailed democracy in Pakistan.

He pointed out that Vawda remained silent during General Zia’s 10-year rule and Musharraf’s 8-year regime, yet now targeted elected representatives. “We come through the power of the vote, and you call us corpses? You are the real political corpse,” he added.

The PML-N leader accused Vawda of being a tool of former generals like Bajwa and Faiz Hameed, saying their actions led the country into crisis.

While urging Vawda to maintain civility in criticism, Abid said, “Calling us ‘stinking corpses’ was deeply hurtful. Democracy means accepting both sweet and bitter truths. Don’t ever label democratic voices with such disrespect again.”