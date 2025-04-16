Democracy fails in Pakistan, says Vawda

Updated On: Wed, 16 Apr 2025 23:59:55 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senator Faisal Vawda said that democracy has completely failed in the country, and the Mines and Minerals Bill will be passed no matter what.

He mentioned that a large crowd of overseas Pakistanis gathered at one of the convention centers. According to him, Pakistan is benefiting from the efforts of the Army Chief, but the credit is going to Shehbaz Sharif and his party. He added that democracy has only brought broken roads and poor schools and colleges.

Vawda said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would never act like PTI did. He noted that everyone agrees on the capability of the current Army Chief, and even overseas Pakistanis believe that he will lead the country in the right direction.

He repeated that democracy has failed completely, calling today’s democratic system nothing more than "democratic corpses." He accused a political party, the former establishment, and the judiciary of working together to remove Nawaz Sharif. “When we got tired of one democratic corpse, another one was brought in,” he remarked.

Lastly, he said firmly that no one can stop the Mines and Minerals Bill.