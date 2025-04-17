Pakistan, Russia reaffirm commitment to international security, arms control

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The 15th round of Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability was held in Islamabad on Wednesday. The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to international security and arms control.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Arms Control and Disarmament) Tahir Andrabi and Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs SA Ryabkov led the respective delegations, the Foreign Office said in a news release.

The two delegations engaged in comprehensive discussions covering regional and global stability, arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation.

Officials from both sides also deliberated on key issues concerning the First Committee of the UN General Assembly, the Conference on Disarmament, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), and the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

Emerging global security challenges, including the militarisation of space, international information security, and the defense implications of artificial intelligence, were also on the agenda.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing satisfaction over the convergence of views on a wide range of topics.

They agreed to maintain close coordination on strategic matters through bilateral engagements and collaboration at multilateral forums.

It was mutually decided that the 16th round of the Consultative Group will be hosted in Moscow in 2026.

