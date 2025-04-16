CM Bugti lauds federal govt for funding Kachhi canal project

ISLAMABAD – Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has thanked the federal government for channeling money for the dualisation of a main highway in Balochistan and Kachhi canal project.

He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad today (Wednesday) alongside Federal Ministers Jam Kamal and Khalid Magsi.

The chief minister said this is a goodwill message for the people of Balochistan, as it is the money of the national exchequer and belongs to every Pakistani.

He said the dualisation of N-25, which links Chaman, Quetta, Kallat, Khuzdar and Karachi, will improve commutation, providing a safe international standard road facility to the people.

The chief minister said completion of the Kachhi canal project will usher in a new era of agricultural revolution in Balochistan as this project is crucial for irrigating agricultural land.

Lauding the prime minister's decision, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan said such initiatives provide a new vision for the future to the youth of Balochistan, enabling them to contribute to the country's progress and prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi expressed confidence that the quality of the projects would be ensured.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for an additional ten percent quota for Baloch students in the agricultural graduates program in China.

Responding to a question, Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said improving the security situation in Balochistan is our topmost priority. He said security is a big challenge, but we have the will and capacity to overcome it because Pakistan's prosperity begins from Balochistan.

To another question, he said the public sector development expenditure in Balochistan has been improved to benefit the people of the province.

