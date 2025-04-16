CJP questions need for Sanam Javed's physical remand in May 9 case

SC issued a notice to Sanam Javed and adjourned further hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - During a Supreme Court hearing on a case related to the May 9, 2023 riots, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, questioned the necessity of physical remand for PTI activist Sanam Javed.

A three-member bench, headed by the Chief Justice, heard the case. During proceedings, Justice Afridi asked, "The accused is a woman, why is her physical remand required?"

Special Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi informed the court that the Lahore High Court had already discharged Sanam Javed from the case during a previous hearing on her appeal against physical remand.

The Supreme Court then issued a notice to Sanam Javed and adjourned further hearing.

The activist had earlier approached the High Court challenging her remand in connection with the May 9 incidents.