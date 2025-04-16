PPP Senator Palwasha Khan's father passes away

Funerals will be held today, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Charsadda

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) leader and Senator Palwasha Khan’s father passed away on Monday.

People from political and social spheres have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Senator’s father.

The funeral prayer for the deceased will be held today, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Charsadda. A large number of relatives, political figures, friends, and citizens are expected to attend.

The leadership of the PPP, members of parliament, and other leaders have offered their condolences to Senator Palwasha Khan on the passing of her father and prayed for the forgiveness of the departed soul and the elevation of his ranks in Jannah.

