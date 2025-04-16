5.3 magnitude quake jolts parts of Pakistan

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran.

Published On: Wed, 16 Apr 2025 05:51:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck federal capital Islamabad and several cities in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Zafarwal, Sarai Alamgir, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swat, Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Muzaffarbad, Bhimber, and several other cities.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country till filing of this report.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range in Afghanistan at the depth of 121 kilometres.

