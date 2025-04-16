Two PTI leaders were invited to meeting with US delegation: NA spokesperson

The spokesperson denied PTI leaders' claim that they were not invited to event

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The National Assembly spokesperson claimed on Tuesday that two PTI leaders were invited to a dinner hosted by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in honour of the US congressional delegation.

According to the spokesperson, the principal secretary to the speaker, special secretary for international relations, and the director general of protocol extended invitation to PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Malik Amir Dogar. They accepted the invitation and confirmed their attendance at the event, he said.

However, despite confirming their participation, the two leaders did not attend the meeting and the dinner. The spokesperson clarified their claims that they were not invited were contrary to the facts.