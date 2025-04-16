Clarification on PTI's absence from meeting with US congressional delegation

In-focus

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Spokesperson of National Assembly has clarified that Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had hosted a dinner in honour of the US congressional delegation.

According to the spokesperson, the principal secretary to the speaker, special secretary for international relations, and the director general of protocol extended invitation to PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Malik Amir Dogar. They accepted the invitation and confirmed their attendance at the event.

However, despite confirming their participation, the two did not attend the meeting and the dinner. The spokesperson clarified their claims that they were not invited are contrary to the facts.

