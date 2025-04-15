Petroleum prices to be slashed today, says PM

Govt would pass on the benefit of declining global oil prices to the public.

Tue, 15 Apr 2025 21:36:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that petroleum prices will be slashed today.

Speaking at a federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the prime minister said the government would pass on the benefit of declining global oil prices to the public. He added that the announcement of reduced petroleum prices would be made shortly.

He stated that, with the help of the finance minister, energy secretary, and other officials, electricity prices have been slashed by Rs 7.50 per unit. This relief applies to all consumers, including businesses.

The prime minister also condemned the killing of eight innocent Pakistanis, saying it was a heinous act.

He mentioned that the foreign minister has spoken to his Iranian counterpart and that he has also issued a statement, expressing hope that the Iranian government will arrest and punish the killers.

