Farewell ceremony held for LHC's Ali Baqar Najafi upon his elevation to SC

Pakistan Pakistan Farewell ceremony held for LHC's Ali Baqar Najafi upon his elevation to SC

The ceremony was held at the Judges Lawn where LHC judges heaped praise on Najafi services

Follow on Published On: Tue, 15 Apr 2025 18:35:15 PKT

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - A farewell ceremony was held in honour of Lahore High Court’s Justice Ali Baqar Najafi upon his elevation to the top court of the country.

The ceremony was held at the Judges Lawn. Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Miss Aalia Neelum was also present on the occasion who, apart from the other members, acknowledged and praised the services of Justice Najafi.

Justice Najafi became the LHC judge on April 16, 2012. He pronounced some historic verdicts during his tenure at the high court. Apart from being the head of Model Town commission, he also gave verdicts related to Nawaz Sharif.

Your next read: JCP approves Justice Ali Baqar Najafi's elevation to Supreme Court



Moreover, he also announced verdicts regarding the illegal detention of citizens and violation of human rights.

Talking precisely, Justice Najafi announced almost 40,000 verdicts - 222 of which are regarded quotable due to the distinct quality of details that they have. In the political arena, he pronounced a seven-page verdict allowing Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his medical checkup.

Justice Najafi was due to retire on September 14, 2025 upon reaching the age of 62 years. However, now being elevated to the Supreme Court, he would remain as judge of the apex court for three more years. After the 26th amendment, a judge of high court could perform his duties till 62 years while a Supreme Court justice would perform his role till 65 years.

