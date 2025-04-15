Court allows medical examination, phone call with children to Imran

Additionally, the court directed that a compliance report be submitted by April 28

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A special court in Islamabad court on Tuesday approved two petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ordering that he be allowed to speak with his children and undergo a medical check-up.

Special Judge Central FIA, Shah Rukh Arjumand, announced the reserved verdict and approved both of Khan’s requests.

The court ordered that Khan be allowed to speak with his children and receive a medical examination.

