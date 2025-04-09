Imran Khan's family not been barred from meeting him: Adiala Jail officials

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan's family not been barred from meeting him: Adiala Jail officials

Imran Khan meets his family regularly, Adiala Jail officials denies news

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Apr 2025 17:01:41 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Adiala Jail officials have denied the news doing the rounds that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan’s sisters and his wife were not allowed to meet with him.

According to officials, the PTI founder had met his family and lawyers. Meanwhile, the founder also talked with his sons via WhatsApp.

In the same manner, family members Mehru Nisa Sheikh also met Bushra Bibi. Barrister Ali Zafar and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also met the founder.

The jail sources also clarified that Imran Khan has also been meeting his wife Bushra Bibi while adding some were just involved in propaganda through political point scoring.

This is a fabricated news and which is a far cry from reality,” the jail officials said.