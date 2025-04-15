Three policemen martyred, several injured in Mastung blast

Police said explosive material was planted in a motorcycle

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Three policemen were martyred and several others injured in a blast on Dasht Road in Mastung district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

Police said the explosive material was planted in a motorcycle, adding that the Balochistan Constabulary personnel were going back from their duties when their bus was targeted.

Security forces have cordoned off the area while the injured police officials are being shifted to hospital for treatment.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said three officials of the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred while 16 others injured in the attack. He said two of the injured were in a critical condition.

He said the government had sought an investigation report from the security officials.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with the families of martyrs. He directed the provision of the best possible medical care to the injured.

He instructed Health Minister Bakhat Kakar to personally oversee the treatment of the injured.

"There will be zero tolerance for any negligence in the treatment of the injured," Bugti said.

He empahsised that those involved in this incident did not deserve any leniency.

Last month, five people, including three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, lost their lives when an FC convoy was attacked by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on a highway in Balochistan’s Noshki district, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, terrorists carried out an explosion and a suicide attack on an FC convoy early in the morning on Dalbandin Road in Noshki, Balochistan. The cowardly suicide attack claimed the lives of three FC personnel and two civilians.

Te personnel martyred in the Noshki suicide attack included 38-year-old Havaldar Manzoor Ali from District Nawabshah, 39-year-old Havaldar Ali Bilawal from District Naseerabad, 34-year-old Naik Abdul Rahim from District Badin, civilian driver Jalaluddin from Quetta, and civilian driver Muhammad Naeem from District Kharan.

The ISPR stated that security forces launched an immediate and effective retaliatory operation, killing three terrorists in addition to the suicide bomber.

According to security reports, the BLA has been a major force behind terrorist activities in Pakistan in 2024, with an increase in high-intensity attacks by outlawed groups in the province.