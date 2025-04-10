Three policemen martyred in Quetta gun attack

Pakistan Pakistan Three policemen martyred in Quetta gun attack

A manhunt launched for the fleeing assailants

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 10 Apr 2025 01:27:45 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Three policemen embraced martyrdom and one sustained bullet injuries when unidentified terrorists opened fire on a police van on Saryab Road here on Wednesday, Dunya news reported.

Having being informed, rescuers and police high-up scrambled to the crime scene and launched an investigation into the assault after sending the injured policeman and the dead to hospital.

Following the attack, police stepped up security in Quetta and enhanced checking and patrolling to avoid any untoward incident.

A spokesman for Balochistan government, Shahid Rind, said the three policemen were martyred when unidentified assailants opened fire on a police mobile van. He said security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

Condemning the attack, the spokesman said every attempt to disrupt peace in the province will be foiled with full force, and terrorists will be brought to justice. He added that the sacrifices of the security forces will not go waste.

