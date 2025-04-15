UN peacekeeping ministerial preparatory meeting in Islamabad from today

The meeting will feature a series of panel discussions focusing on the future of peacekeeping.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan, in partnership with the Republic of Korea, will co-host the two-day United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting in Islamabad from today (Tuesday).

The meeting will set the stage for the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting to be held next month in Berlin, Germany.

The two-day preparatory meeting in Islamabad will feature a series of panel discussions focusing on the future of peacekeeping, including discussions on evolving challenges to peacekeeping operations, the role of technology for making the future of peacekeeping safer and more effective, the role of regional and cross-regional organizations in supporting United Nations peace operations; the effective performance of peacekeepers and an integrated approach for sustainable and durable peace.

This meeting will provide an opportunity to highlight Pakistan’s commitment to the United Nations peacekeeping as a leading troop-contributing country.

Over the years, Pakistan has deployed 235,000 peacekeepers in 48 UN missions. 181 Pakistani peacekeepers paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of international peace and security.

