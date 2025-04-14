Punjabi Culture Day celebrated across province with traditional zeal

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjabi Culture Day was celebrated across the province with traditional zeal on Monday.

The staff in all the government departments was dressed up in traditional cultural attire.

All officers were wearing traditional Punjabi turbans.

The cultural day events were also held at all the art councils across Punjab.

The day was also celebrated with great enthusiasm and spirit in all the government schools of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari said that a grand program will be held at Alhamra Hall, Lahore on Thursday (April 17), in connection with the Culture Day, where CM Maryam Nawaz will address the gathering.

She said that Maryam Nawaz has a deep emotional connection with Punjabi culture.

She said that the Punjabi turban is a symbol of pride, honour and dignity for Punjabis and Punjab’s culture holds a unique identity worldwide.

She emphasized that promoting Punjabi culture and passing it on to the new generation is the vision of the Punjab government.