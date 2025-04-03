Punjab announces April 14 as Punjabi Culture Day

Heads of provincial and district-level institutions will wear traditional attire

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - The Punjab Department of Information and Culture officially announced April 14 as Punjabi Culture Day, issuing a formal notification to all provincial government institutions.

According to the directive, heads of provincial and district-level institutions will don traditional attire, with men wearing turbans and women draping chunri (traditional scarves).

The notification further instructs the organization of Punjabi poetry recitals and Na`at gatherings at both provincial and district levels. Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, have also been directed to ensure enthusiastic participation in the cultural celebrations.