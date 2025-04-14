Pak-Morocco joint military exercise 2025 commences at Cherat

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The opening ceremony of the 3rd Pak-Morocco Joint Bilateral Military Exercise – 2025 was held at the Special Operations School in Cherat, focusing on counter-terrorism operations, said ISPR.

Special Services Group (SSG) of the Pakistan Army and the special forces of the Moroccan Army are participating in the exercise.

The commandant of the Special Operations School, Cherat, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

The exercise aims to enhance professional skills through joint training and strengthen historic military-to-military ties between the two friendly nations.

Participating troops are keen to benefit from shared expertise and operational experience.

