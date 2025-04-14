Murad Ali Shah rules out construction of canals

Doubts PTI’s willingness to negotiate, accusing them of presenting conflicting view

SEHWAN (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ruled out the construction of canals, saying the province has a solid case that will make anyone drop the plan.

Speaking to media after attending his father Abdullah Shah’s death anniversary, Shah said PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had already made it crystal clear that canals would not be built. “We stand by the people, not the prime minister,” he added.

He said Bilawal would hold a public rally in Hyderabad on April 18.

Commenting on PTI’s stance, Shah said he was in the dark about who held the mandate for talks.

He doubted PTI’s willingness to negotiate, accusing them of presenting conflicting view.

He also warned against the MQM’s aggressive tone, saying Karachi’s peace would not be allowed to go down the drain.

