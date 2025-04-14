SC seeks detailed report from govt on forest lands

The case was heard by a five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Monday sought detailed reports from the federal government and all the provinces in the forest lands case.

The court ordered that information on lands under occupation or auction must be submitted. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail pointed out that there was also an issue concerning Islamabad’s boundaries, asking, "What happened to that?" A government lawyer replied that the Islamabad boundary matter has been resolved.

Justice Mandokhail further remarked, “Forests are expanding in other parts of the world, but they are decreasing in Pakistan.”

He further said, "If people in Ziarat are not cutting trees when temperatures drop to minus 17 degrees, then what should be done? Is the government providing any alternative energy sources in these cold regions?"

The government lawyer mentioned that LPG is being supplied in Ziarat. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar inquired about the subsidies being provided to the poor people residing in the hilly areas.

Justice Aminuddin Khan responded by stating that it is the responsibility of the government to offer better facilities to the public, adding that since 2018, only reports have been submitted in the case.

Later, the hearing was deferred indefinitely.

