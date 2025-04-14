District admin demolishes bunkers in Kurram as part of peace plan

Pakistan Pakistan District admin demolishes bunkers in Kurram as part of peace plan

The district administration would now start collecting weapons from the warring parties.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 11:03:21 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – In an effort to bring peace in the restive Kurram Agency, the district administration has successfully demolished the bunkers in the second phase of cleansing, giving hope to residents who saw the district tangled up in violence for months during the last year.

According to reports, the district administration would now start collecting weapons from the warring parties.

The groups which were at loggerheads with each other have agreed to surrender their weapons, helping foster inclusive environment in the district.

