PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Baisakhi greetings to Sikh community

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt greetings to the Sikh community in Pakistan and around the world on the joyous occasion of Baisakhi.

In his message, the Prime Minister said, “I warmly congratulate my Sikh brothers in Pakistan and across the globe on the festive occasion of Baisakhi.”

He highlighted that Baisakhi is not only a celebration of the harvest but also a festival that marks the culmination of farmers’ hard work and perseverance. “It is a time of joy when farmers reap the fruits of their labor. This day symbolises hope, unity, and the enduring spirit of renewal,” the Prime Minister noted.

PM Shehbaz added that Baisakhi is a day that brings communities together and contributes to the fabric of the nation. “Let us be inspired by the spirit of Baisakhi to collectively build a brighter, inclusive, and stronger future,” he urged.