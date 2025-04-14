Punjab Governor bans Israeli products, foreign beverages in Governor House

He emphasised that this decision came after the ongoing atrocities in Gaza

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has imposed a complete ban on the use of Israeli-branded, foreign beverages and products within the Governor House Lahore.

In a statement, the Governor emphasised that this decision came after the ongoing atrocities against innocent Muslims in Gaza and Palestine, saying, "My heart bleeds seeing the oppression in Gaza. As long as I serve as Governor, no foreign or Israeli-linked products will be used in the Governor House." He urged the public to boycott any products that financially benefit Israel or non-Muslim entities involved in such injustices.

Governor Haider Khan also lauded his Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for appointing Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as its young chairman, congratulating both the party and the people of Pakistan.

The Governor held meetings with senior PPP leaders including former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Punjab Assembly Parliamentary Leader Haider Ali Gillani, Chaudhry Manzoor, and other party members.

Expressing deep sorrow over the recent terror incident in Iran that claimed the lives of Pakistani citizens, the Governor conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. He called on the Iranian authorities to swiftly bring those responsible to justice,

condemning any attempts to disrupt Pakistan-Iran relations.

He reaffirmed full support to the families of the victims and pledged continued cooperation.