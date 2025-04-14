Mild earthquake jolts Quetta, surrounding areas

Follow on Published On: Mon, 14 Apr 2025 05:09:18 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A mild earthquake measuring 3.0 on the scale jolted Quetta and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province in the wee hours of Monday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Quetta.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 90 kilometres west of Quetta at the depth of 12 kilometres.

