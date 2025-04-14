JIT again summons PTI leaders over anti-state propaganda

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime has summoned PTI leaders at 11:00am today (Monday).

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has once again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members over alleged involvement in anti-state propaganda.

The JIT has issued notices to PTI leaders, asking them to appear before the team on today (Monday). Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime has summoned the PTI leaders at 11:00am today (Monday).

According to the FIA sources, notices were issued to Sheikh Waqas Akram, Farrukh Habib, Hammad Azhar, Aliya Hamza and Muhammad Kamran. The notices have been dispatched to the residences of these individuals as well as to the PTI secretariat in Islamabad.

The JIT, headed by the Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, is conducting investigations based on evidence related to alleged anti-state propaganda.

