Ishaq Dar, Omani FM discuss regional peace, security

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar Sunday received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Oman, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al Busaidi and discussed issues relating to regional and international peace and security.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further expand and strengthen the existing fraternal ties in diverse fields for mutually beneficial outcomes. Both leaders invited each other to visit and agreed to do so at mutually convenient earliest dates.

The Deputy Prime Minister appreciated the Sultanate of Oman for facilitating the talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America.

Earlier, Pakistan welcomed the talks between Iran and the United States being held in the Sultanate of Oman.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that Pakistan considers that dialogue and diplomacy will promote peace and stability in the region and advance the objective of resolution of differences and disputes on the basis of negotiations and mutual respect.

The Foreign Office also commended the Sultanate of Oman for its valuable role in facilitating and hosting the talks.

