Former deputy chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Prof Khurshid Ahmad passes away

Prof Khurshid Ahmad passed away in Leicester, United Kingdom, on Sunday at the age of 93.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Renowned Islamic scholar, economist, and former deputy chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Prof Khurshid Ahmad passed away in Leicester, United Kingdom, on Sunday at the age of 93.

According to sources, funeral arrangements will be announced later. He was a distinguished academic and policymaker, who played a key role in shaping Pakistan’s ideological and economic direction.

He served as Federal Minister for Planning and Development and was elected to the Senate of Pakistan three times, making significant contributions to legislation and national development policies.

In recognition of his lifelong services, he was awarded Pakistan’s highest civilian honour, Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 2011, and received the King Faisal International prize for Service to Islam in 1990.

Tributes and prayers are pouring in from across the globe, as scholars, students, and political leaders remember a man whose legacy continues to guide Islamic thought and public policy.

