Heatwave alert issued across Pakistan as temperatures soar

Pakistan Pakistan Heatwave alert issued across Pakistan as temperatures soar

Daytime temperatures in South Punjab, Sindh may remain 6 to 8°C above normal reaching up to 45°C

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 13 Apr 2025 10:23:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The sun has begun to show its intensity as rising temperatures across Pakistan have sparked concerns of an incoming heatwave.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), temperatures are expected to rise significantly in most parts of the country starting today (Sunday).

A heatwave alert has been issued, warning that from today until April 18, daytime temperatures in South Punjab may remain 6 to 8°C above normal. Cities like Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalnagar could see temperatures reaching up to 45°C.

The PMD also forecasted a 4 to 6°C temperature increase in Islamabad, central and upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan between Monday and Friday. The intense heat may also trigger dust storms and gusty winds in some areas.

Similar conditions are expected in Sindh and Balochistan, where temperatures may rise by 6 to 8°C above average. In parts of Sindh, the mercury could climb as high as 46 to 48°C.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during this period to prevent heat-related illnesses.