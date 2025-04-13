PTI not seeking any deal, says Raoof Hasan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raoof Hasan stated that the party is still not looking for any kind of deal.

Speaking on the program Tonight with Samar Abbas, Raoof Hasan addressed the recent efforts by PTI senior leader Azam Swati, saying that while he remain part of the party, any actions should remain within the party’s domain and should not become part of public controversy.

Raoof reiterated that PTI was not in search of any backdoor arrangement and wished to engage with the state only through constitutional and legal means. “If Imran Khan wanted a deal, he wouldn’t have spent two years in jail,” he said.

He also revealed that the Imran Khan received offers in recent days, adding, “Our door are open, we are capable of doing a lot, but we have never closed the doors to dialogue.”

Responding to another question, Raoof Hasan rejected the notion of internal rifts within PTI, acknowledging that while there may be differing opinions, it doesn’t equate to division.

Regarding potential support from Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the deadline is April 15, but clarified that “even if Maulana does not join us, our movement will begin regardless.”