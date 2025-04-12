Bilawal elected PPP chairman for another four years

Humayun Khan got elected as secretary general and Nadeem Afzal Chan as information secretary

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday got elected as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman in the intra-party elections held in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the PPP, the intra-party elections were held on April 12, 2025 at the central secretariat.

Moreover, Humayun Khan got elected as party’s secretary general and Nadeem Afzal Chan as information secretary.

Meanwhile, Amna Paracha got elected as party’s finance secretary.

All the office-bearers have been elected for a term of four years in accordance with the PPP's constitution.

Earlier in the day, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was re-elected as president of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) during the party’s intra-party elections held in Islamabad.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain was elected senior vice president, while Chaudhry Shafay Hussain and Tariq Hasan were chosen as Punjab general secretary and central secretary general, respectively.

All office-bearers were elected unopposed, according to a party statement.

The PML’s Central General Council convened at the party’s headquarters in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Members from all four provinces, the federal capital, and Gilgit-Baltistan attended the session.

Through a unanimous resolution, Dr Mohammad Amjad was appointed chief organiser, while Ghulam Mustafa Malik was named central secretary information.