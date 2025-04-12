CM Maryam invites Turkish universities to open campuses in Punjab

Maryam Nawaz was delivering her speech at Anatolia Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye

ANTALYA (Muhammad Hasan Raza) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that every child should go to school in order to get education.

In her speech at Anatolia Diplomacy Forum in Turkiye, she proposed to form a global agreement for girls’ education.

Mutually cooperative educational policy, teaching strategies and measures for promoting education were also suggested.

The chief minister invited top universities of Turkiye to establish campuses in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz said in her speech that Turkish institutions should establish high centers for youth in Punjab.

“We’ll lay the foundation for a bright future through mutual partnership and exchange programs with Turkiye,” said Maryam Nawaz.

She said that holding the Anatolian Diplomacy Forum under the leadership of Turkish first lady is a positive development.

The Anatolian Diplomacy Forum is a successful model of women's leadership.

“We are recruiting about 30,000 new school teachers entirely on merit, reviving regular appointments that have been stalled in Punjab for years,” she said.

For the first time, we have established a dedicated teacher training and curriculum development institution with continuous professional development programs aligned to the 21st century learning goals, she added.

According to Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government is establishing Pakistan’s first internet city that would be named after Nawaz Sharif.

She added that Pakistan’s first dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) university would be established in Lahore soon.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government has announced scholarships for the students and 50pc were given to the girls.

She added that all the scholarships were given to the deserving and needy students.

Maryam Nawaz also talked about Palestinian girls the way they were facing Israeli atrocities.

She also paid tribute to the girls of Afghanistan and Kashmir.

“The Afghan girls are barred from classrooms. The Kashmiri children are trying to break the shackles of slavery. The Sudanese refugees are walking miles for food,” said Maryam Nawaz, while paying tribute to them.

She said that Punjab will become the voice of voiceless girls.

It merits mention here that Maryam Nawaz became the center of attention at the international forum.

The world leaders lauded the initiatives of Maryam Nawaz in the education and health sectors.

The delegates appreciated the vision of Maryam Nawaz and called her speech very inspiring.