Governor Tessori, Mayor Wahab reaffirm commitment to working together for development

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, in a meeting held at the Governor House, reaffirmed their commitment to working together for the city’s development.

During the meeting, the two office bearers held detailed discussions on ongoing initiatives aimed at improving Karachi’s infrastructure and civic facilities. The governor lauded the mayor’s performance, stating that Wahab was “doing commendable work” and assured him of continued support from his office.

“Karachi’s development is a shared priority,” Tessori remarked, adding that every possible support will be extended to initiatives that seek to uplift the city.

Mayor Wahab, in turn, noted that his ties with the governor were rooted in mutual understanding and a shared vision for public service. “Our collective goal is the betterment of Karachi and the welfare of its citizens,” he said.

He briefed the governor on both ongoing and upcoming projects, expressing optimism about their potential impact. “Karachi needs to move forward,” he emphasised, “and for that, all institutions must come together on a single platform.”

Describing the meeting as a “positive signal” for the people of Karachi, Wahab said it underscored the seriousness of the city’s key officeholders in addressing urban challenges through unity and coordination.