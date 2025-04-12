5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of Pakistan

Tremors were felt in Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Sangla Hill, Haripur, Abbottabad, Attock

Sat, 12 Apr 2025 13:00:11 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad and parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

In Punjab, tremors were felt in Rawalpindi, Mianwali, Sangla Hill, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Shiekhupura, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and other cities.

The earthquake jolted Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Mardan, Lakki Marwat and other cities of KP.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 60 km northwest of Rawalpindi while it occured at a depth of 12 kilometers.

There are no immediate reports of any damages in the earthquake.

On March 31, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck parts of Karachi. The Meteorological Department said in a statement that tremors were felt in some areas of Karachi.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake measured 4.7 on the Richter scale, the depth of the earthquake was 19 kilometers, and the epicenter was 75 kilometers north of Karachi.

