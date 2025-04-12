PM terms recent progress in Pakistan-Belarus relations 'very positive'

Expresses Pakistan's desire to further enhance parliamentary relations and exchanges with Belarus

Published On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 10:34:17 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan's desire to further enhance parliamentary relations and exchanges with Belarus.

He expressed it during a meeting with Chairperson of the Council of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalya Kochanova and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeenko in Minsk.

The premier termed the recent progress in relations between Pakistan and Belarus, very positive.

The two sides discussed promotion of relations between the parliamentarians of the two countries.

They highlighted the importance of parliamentary contacts in strengthening bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to enhance cooperation in all fields.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal were also present in the meeting.

