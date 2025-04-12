Two killed, three injured in road accident in Sargodha

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed, three injured in road accident in Sargodha

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 12 Apr 2025 04:30:47 PKT

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – At least two youngsters were killed and three other were wounded in a road accident in Sargodha on late Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near vegetable market where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing two youngsters on the spot and injuring three others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased were identified as Shoaib and Babar.

