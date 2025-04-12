Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Sat, 12 Apr 2025 04:28:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Kishtwar district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops martyred the youth during so-called cordon and search operation in the Chattru forest area of Kishtwar district of IIOJK.

On the other hand, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs is promoting a fabricated and misleading narrative to discredit the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people and tarnish the image of the Hurriyat leadership.

APHC spokesperson Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement in Srinagar today said that Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently visited IIOJK, has granted a free hand to Indian forces and intelligence agencies to use every brutal tactic in order to intimidate peaceful Kashmiris and force them to abandon their indigenous freedom movement.

