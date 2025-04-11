JCP approves four retired judges as members

Justices (retd) Shakirullah Jan, Nazir Lango, Maqbool Baqar, Shaukat Siddiqui included

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) unanimously approved the appointment of four retired judges as members of the commission.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

The session also deliberated on the appointment of two judges to the Supreme Court.

According to sources, the commission agreed to appoint new members in place of the acting Chief Justice. The decision to induct four retired judges into the commission was taken with consensus.

Sources confirmed that Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar of the Sindh High Court and Justice (retd) Shaukat Siddiqui of the Islamabad High Court were among those approved for membership.

Additionally, Justice (retd) Shakirullah Jan of the Peshawar High Court and Justice (retd) Nazir Lango of the Balochistan High Court were also endorsed as members of the Judicial Commission.