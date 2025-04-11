Rawalpindi Corps investiture ceremony: Awards conferred on military personnel

Pakistan Pakistan Rawalpindi Corps investiture ceremony: Awards conferred on military personnel

The Corps Commander interacted with the families of the martyrs

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 11 Apr 2025 19:42:48 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Corps investiture ceremony of Rawalpindi Corps was held on Friday in which awards were given to army personnel.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz was Chief Guest on the occasion. Awards of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred on Army officers and soldiers.

Two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 15 soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat. 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 102 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services to the nation. Next of kin (NOK) of Shuhada received their awards posthumously.

The Corps Commander interacted with the families of the martyrs and paid a glowing tribute to their sacrifices.

A large number of senior Army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.