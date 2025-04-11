Malala calls for halt in deportation of Afghan girls from Pakistan

Through her agency, Malala Fund, she says deportation is also against international law

BIRMINGHAM (Dunya News) - Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai has expressed concerns regarding the deporting of illegal Afghan nationals.

Through her organization ‘Malala Fund’, she said the Pakistan government should stop deporting the Afghan girls and women adding they feel threatened in the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan.

Malala Fund demanded the government of Pakistan should stop the forceful deporting of Afghan citizens who have been settled for many years now.

It was added the ‘forceful departure of Afghanistan is also contradictory to the international law which raises significant challenges for the innocent people.

Ths statement has come amidst the recent crackdown against illegal Afghan nationalsin Pakistan.

