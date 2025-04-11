Three killed in road accident in Pir Mehal

PIR MEHAL (Dunya News) – At least three youngsters were killed and one more was injured in a road accident involving a motorcycle and rickshaw in Pir Mehal on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Kharianwala area near Pir Mehal where a speeding motorcycle collided with a rickshaw, as a result three youngsters died on the spot and another sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

